4 Carolina Panthers with soaring stock after 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
The Carolina Panthers did everything possible to surround Bryce Young with a stable environment. It was toxic beyond measure during this rookie exploits and the quarterback suffered greatly. That wasn't a mistake the new regime wanted to make again.
Dan Morgan made hefty investments in Young's supporting cast. The Panthers spent big to acquire two new starting offensive guards. They improved the pass-catching options at wide receiver and tight end. Dave Canales' reputation for bringing signal-callers back to life is another important element working in the Heisman Trophy winner's favor.
Young must improve problem areas. His footwork can be suspect under pressure. The deep ball accuracy isn't great and confidence waned during the previous campaign. Canales is here to enhance every area of his game en route to a potential bounce-back in 2024.
There was a different demeanor around Young during early offseason workouts. He's looking to assume more of a leadership role in Year 2 of his professional career and it showed. The quickness of his release is also making strides, which is proof of Canales' teachings having the desired effect right from the outset of their blossoming relationship.
This is a positive step in the correct direction for Young, but no more than that. He needs to keep this up throughout Carolina's training camp, get further acclimatized to Canales' demands during preseason involvement, and keep the same mindset throughout a critical regular season for the player.
Canales believes in Young's potential. He wouldn't have taken the job and risked his growing reputation otherwise. This is an opinion shared by every coach and player, too. Despite saying the contrary, this wasn't evident last season.
Young isn't short of motivation to silence his critics. Being tabbed as one of the biggest draft trade busts in NFL history after just one season was incredibly harsh. But there is plenty of time to give them a nice slice of humble pie on his road to redemption.