4 Carolina Panthers UDFAs who could steal a roster spot in 2024
Could some unheralded prospects make their way into the Carolina Panthers' plans.
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with enhanced options across the board has been the biggest priority above all else for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Those in power invested heavily in offense throughout free agency. The same trend continued early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Panthers moved up one spot to select wide receiver Xavier Legette. They also traded up for Jonathon Brooks to jump ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who were reportedly keen on bringing the running back into the fold. Carolina also secured the services of Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall - an athletic tight end with assured hands who could be an asset in the passing game right out of the gate.
This should give Young a much better chance of showcasing his outstanding skill set. Dan Morgan also picked up Jalen Coker during the undrafted free-agent frenzy, who was expected to be a late-round pick but ended up not hearing his name called.
Perhaps coming from a smaller program ended up working against Coker. However, he's a smooth route runner who knows how to manipulate opposing defensive backs and find soft spots to keep the chains moving.
Coker isn't the fastest, but he's extremely intelligent. There's a sharpness to his route breaks and his credentials in contested catch situations are a sight to behold. This is matched by exceptional body control and sideline awareness - traits that also come in handy during red-zone situations.
It will be a steep step up in class for Coker, so this move could go either way. Tempering expectations for undrafted free agents is wise until further notice. One only has to see the example of Omar Bayless to see how starring throughout the preparation period doesn't necessarily lead to genuine production in a competitive setting.
There could be an opening for Coker if he leaves a good impression. Especially given the uncertain status of Terrace Marshall Jr., who seems further down the pecking order than ever before.