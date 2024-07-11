4 Carolina Panthers with uncertain futures at 2024 training camp
By Ricky Raines
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
I truly don’t know how anyone could feel comfortable or confident in predicting where Terrace Marshall Jr. currently stands in the wide receiver pecking order.
The Carolina Panthers invested a second-round pick in the wide receiver back in 2021 after a breakout college season for LSU. Marshall had the measurables at the NFL Scouting Combine and the on-field production that would lead one to believe he had the goods. So, what happened?
Marshall should’ve had ample opportunities to step up and be a contributor last season. Especially since the wide receiver group was so underwhelming. However, he still managed to find himself in the doghouse of Frank Reich and Thomas Brown, accumulating 19 catches on 30 targets.
His usage was curious, seeing a bevy of screens and quick concepts that don’t necessarily utilize his skillsets how you’d feel intelligent coaches could. Steve Wilks seemed to get a bit of juice out of the vertical threat towards the end of the 2022 campaign, albeit fleeting.
It's also important to point out that the former second-round pick hasn’t been able to find traction with any coaching staff outside of college. Dave Canales doesn’t have sentimental ties to players and he'll make decisions based on merit. That can be looked at as either a positive or a negative in Marshall’s specific outlook.
Further clouding the situation for the fourth-year receiver is the fact that the team traded for Diontae Johnson and moved up to select Xavier Legette in the first round. Adam Thielen was Bryce Young’s security blanket last season and figures to have a significant role once again. Jonathan Mingo had a forgettable rookie campaign after being selected No. 39 overall in last year’s draft, but it’s likely too soon to forecast him being left off the 53-man roster.
It turns into a numbers game. Ihmir Smith-Marsette should carve out a special teams return role, along with being an effective gadget playmaker. That pits the enigmatic wideout against about four other receivers fighting for a roster spot.
Jalen Coker, an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, is the name that fans and quite a few analysts bring up as an offseason sweetheart. It could boil down to which of the two provides more contribution to special teams.
While Coker didn’t heavily partake in college in that regard, we’ve seen the coaching staff working him into the unit throughout OTAs and minicamp. Regardless of the outcome, the view is undoubtedly obstructed for the time being.