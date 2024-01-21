4 Carolina Panthers under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
Fans wouldn't be shedding any tears if these Carolina Panthers players departed.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players under contract in 2024 are fans ready to move on from as another new era dawns for the franchise?
Big changes are once again coming across the Carolina Panthers this offseason. A two-win campaign saw head coach Frank Reich fired and general manager Scott Fitterer also relieved of his duties. Although these scenarios were almost guaranteed, it's yet another example of the suspect decision-making from team owner David Tepper since he bought the franchise in 2018.
Tepper is currently busy trying to find the right people to take the Panthers into a prosperous new era. They've recently completed their second round of general manager interviews. Developments are ongoing regarding the head coaching vacancy, but things should become clearer over the next week.
There is a lot of hard work ahead for the chosen duo. The Panthers roster looks in complete disarray. It needs a complete overhaul from top to bottom, meaning some sacrifices need to be made in pursuit of progression.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
After flashing promise throughout the summer, Terrace Marshall Jr. became the odd man out once again within the Carolina Panthers' offensive strategy. This represented a dancing indictment of how his talent was being perceived in the building.
Marshall was an afterthought more often than not. After his granted trade request didn't result in a move away from the organization, the former second-round selection out of LSU was a healthy scratch for most of Carolina's games thereafter.
The Panthers need a complete revamp of their wide receiver room to give quarterback Bryce Young a fighting chance. A new regime could have a different view of Marshall, but the wideout has flattered to deceive for too long.