Panthers news: Ben Johnson, GM search, conspiracies and accountability
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as general manager and head coaching appointments draw closer?
It seems as if the Carolina Panthers are getting closer to hiring their next general manager and head coach. Interviews are taking place around the league and there is fierce competition elsewhere. The most important thing for David Tepper and his consultancy firm is to stay on course and not become reactionary to any confirmed moves with other teams before they've found their guys.
This cannot be overstated in its importance after a disastrous spell for Tepper as owner up to now. While we wait for further information, the stories causing debate include Ben Johnson's readiness for his upcoming promotion, the Panthers narrowing down their general manager search, what Carolina is looking for in their next head coach, and a candidate reportedly pulling himself out of the running.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers GM race narrows down
While the head coaching interview process has been relatively transparent where the Carolina Panthers are concerned, there's been a little extra secrecy attached to their general manager opening. According to multiple reports, an appointment could be imminent with the second round of interviews officially in the rearview mirror.
Dan Morgan - who held the position of assistant general manager under Scott Fitterer - is said to be a leading candidate for an internal promotion. This news brought a mixed response among the fanbase considering the former linebacker has been part of the suspect roster building over his three years back with the franchise.
Others who made the second round were New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown and Alec Halaby, who's played a leading role behind the scenes with the Philadelphia Eagles under Howie Roseman.
It'll be interesting to see which direction the Panthers go. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer before finding out one way or another.