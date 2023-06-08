4 Carolina Panthers veterans who could lose their jobs to rookie upstarts in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could lose their jobs to rookie upstarts either before or during the first season under head coach Frank Reich in 2023?
With such significant changes across the Carolina Panthers this offseason, competition for places has increased exponentially. Despite many players failing to meet expectations in recent years, optimism remains that many could thrive under the watchful eye of Frank Reich's exceptional coaching staff.
It didn't take Bryce Young long to move atop the quarterback depth chart, which is encouraging. Others acquired this spring are also making a strong claim for immediate involvement, which only adds to the level of fascination heading into training camp.
The humidity and energy-sapping heat of Spartanburg aren't for everybody. Some will fall by the wayside while others will put themselves in position for a depth chart surge either right away or as the season progresses.
With that in mind, here are four Panthers veterans who could lose their jobs to rookie upstarts in 2023.
Keith Taylor Jr. - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn's ankle and foot injury has the cornerback in a walking boot and will keep him out until training camp. It also put the position group under the microscope once again.
The Carolina Panthers don't have nearly enough quality in the room. If Horn misses time during the regular season - which is a likely scenario based on his first two seasons - then it remains to be seen whether others can fill the void effectively.
Carolina did nothing to strengthen this area of play during the primary recruitment phase. However, picking up Rejzohn Wright in undrafted free agency could mean Keith Taylor Jr. is fighting for similar reps next time around.
This bares more significance if fifth-round selection Jammie Robinson makes a smooth transition to a nickel/dime role. Taylor regressed considerably last season and if major strides aren't made this summer, it's hard to look at his aspirations with any confidence.