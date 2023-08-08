4 Carolina Panthers winning their position battles at 2023 training camp
Which Carolina Panthers players are coming out on top at specific positions?
By Dean Jones
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers RG1
With Austin Corbett set to miss some regular season time as he works his way back from a serious ACL tear suffered in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints, it opened up a big window of opportunity for someone further down the depth chart. Many fancied their chances of filling the right guard void until last season's marquee free-agent arrival is ready to return, but it looks like Cade Mays is keeping the competition at arm's length based on what we've seen throughout camp.
Mays got first refusal for the spot after the Carolina Panthers took their time developing the 2022 sixth-round pick during his rookie campaign. The Tenessee product clearly benefitted greatly from James Campen's coaching prowess and the notable strides forward made this offseason are a testament to his ability to take on information and put it into action.
Chandler Zavala, Michael Jordan, Cam Erving, and Justin McCray were also looking to slot into the right guard position until Corbett gets the all-clear to come back. But this is a logical progression for Mays and one he's worked exceptionally hard to attain.
Again, it might be worth giving Mays some live-fire reps in the preseason given his lack of experience. But the Panthers might only put him in alongside the other starters to keep some semblance of continuity.
When Corbett gets back to something like full health, everyone drops down a notch. That's how great he was for the Panthers last season, but Mays is getting his foot firmly in the door after a tremendous summer to date.