4 Carolina Panthers winning their position battles at 2023 training camp
Which Carolina Panthers players are coming out on top at specific positions?
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR1
The Carolina Panthers made a correct sacrifice by including D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed them the No. 1 overall selection and a chance to completely change their fortunes at the quarterback position. However, this did not detract from the gaping hole this left within the wide receiver room.
Moore was the only true model of consistency when all around him crumbled. Replacing him would be difficult, but those in power feel like they have the right blend of youth and experience within the unit after a frantic period of recruitment.
Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Jonathan Mingo have shown enough to suggest they'll have key roles to play. But the exceptional displays from D.J. Chark indicate he could be the team's No. 1 pass-catching option when it's all said and done.
Chark's skill set has never been in question. He's a 1,000-yard receiver with elite speed and explosiveness needed to cause havoc when in the mood, but staying healthy's been a problem in recent years and something he's looking to put right in Carolina.
There's rarely been a practice where Chark hasn't stood out. His swagger, chemistry with Bryce Young, and ability to make the ridiculous look easy have made the former second-round pick an instant fan favorite - something that can hopefully provide enough confidence to reap hefty rewards when the time comes to begin proceedings in 2023.