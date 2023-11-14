4 cataclysmic errors that continue to haunt the Carolina Panthers in 2023
It's all extremely concerning...
By Luke Gray
What are some cataclysmic errors that continue to haunt the Carolina Panthers as they remain the NFL's worst team by a wide margin?
It has been a chastising first 10 weeks of the 2023 season for the Carolina Panthers. An offseason filled with immense optimism has quickly spiraled into another campaign of abject failure, with the team sitting at 1-8 following a painful defeat to the Tyson Bagent-led Chicago Bears another sign that this year is already a write-off.
With a defeat to the offensive juggernaut that is the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 almost inevitable, that would leave the Panthers at 1-9. It would also condemn team owner David Tepper to another losing season.
This means since buying the team in 2018, Tepper has yet to oversee a winning campaign. Fans have long since lost patience with the owner as his dirty fingerprints are all over every bad move the franchise makes.
For head coach Frank Reich, the possibility of him being one and done in Carolina is a distinct one. For an offensive-minded coach, this is the worst offense I've seen in my 10 years watching the Panthers - rivaling 2001 and 2011.
Going 1-16 seems a real possibility for this team. This wouldn’t be the end of the world if the Panthers' 2024 first-round pick wasn't going to the Bears.
Speaking of hot seats, general manager Scott Fitterer’s seat is glowing red.
A litany of failed free agency moves and draft selections has left many fans calling for change. A recent report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic said Tepper was far from impressed by the current offensive output and roster construction - something that indicates Fitterer’s time in Carolina may be ending.
With that being said, let’s take a look at four cataclysmic errors that continue to haunt the Panthers.