5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers pathetic loss at Bears in Week 10
This was another catastrophe for the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Who were the big winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' loss at the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10?
There was some extra incentive for the Carolina Panthers to bounce back after a horror show outing at home to the Indianapolis Colts. Their game against the Chicago Bears was not only on primetime, but it pitted Frank Reich's men versus the team they struck a bombshell trade with the land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Heading into the contest, the Panthers were in line for the embarrassment of handing over next year's No. 1 pick to the Bears as part of the transaction. Not only that, but Carolina also had to cope with former wide receiver D.J. Moore, who was eager to put all his resentment to good use in the face of his old employers.
Pride was on the line if nothing else. As it turned out, it was another complete capitulation for a team spiraling out of control quickly.
With that being said, here are five winners and losers from Carolina's defeat at Soldier Field in Week 10.
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
He might be a fan favorite and strong community presence, but that does not absolve Bradley Bozeman from criticism. The center is supposed to be the glue of any offensive line, but the former Alabama standout is a weak link for the Carolina Panthers right now.
Bozeman was once again lackluster in Week 10 at the Chicago Bears. He just doesn't fit this zone-blocking scheme and unless something changes, a situation could emerge where the Panthers are forced to look at alternatives if this is the staff they plan to go with moving forward.
The talent is there for Bozeman to be performing much better than this. But the veteran looks like a square peg in a round hole.