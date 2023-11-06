4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers’ putrid defeat vs. Colts in Week 9
It was a afternoon to forget...
By Luke Gray
What were some critical observations from another torrid loss for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts?
After the high of the Carolina Panthers' first win of the season a week ago against the Houston Texans, they came crashing down to earth. The home team was embarrassed by a depleted Indianapolis Colts in what was arguably Frank Reich's most damning loss in his short head coaching tenure.
Against his former team, one would think Reich would have had his team motivated and raring to go. What we saw instead was the worst offensive display of the season against a team that over the last three had given up an average of 38 points a game.
At halftime, the Panthers had just three points and less than 70 yards of offense. And it didn't get much better after that.
A solitary touchdown to D.J. Chark did little to improve the mood as Carolina racked up just 13 points and 275 yards of total offense. Clips of Colts owner Jim Irsay dancing in the visiting locker room post-game showed just what a laughing-stock this franchise has become.
The Panthers now sit at 1-7 in the sole position of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, that will go to the Chicago Bears - not that many fans would trust this team to draft correctly in any case.
Carolina lost two more defensive starters with C.J. Henderson and Brian Burns both going into concussion protocol ahead of a Thursday Night trip to Chicago. So things might get worse before they get better in Charlotte.
For now, let’s break down some critical observations from the Panthers' loss in Week 9.