Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, injuries and quick turnaround
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
More Carolina Panthers injury woes
As if things couldn't get any worse for the Carolina Panthers.
It looks as if Frank Reich's men will be without the services of stud edge rusher Brian Burns and starting cornerback C.J. Henderson at the Chicago Bears. Both men went out of Sunday's contest and are now officially in the NFL's concussion protocol, which is nothing short of disastrous on a short week.
When discussing the injuries, Reich stated during his media availability that the turnaround is too fast to realistically think either Burns or Henderson will take their place in the lineup. Something that further depletes a defensive unit decimated by bad health throughout the campaign.
Burns is still waiting for a new deal from the Panthers while most other top edge rushers around the league are getting paid handsomely. Without him and others such as Yetur Gross-Matos and Justin Houston, the pass-rushing options are non-existent.
Losing Henderson is also a blow considering the improvements made by the former first-round selection this season. However, there are some young defensive backs eager for an opportunity - leaving Donte Jackson with the daunting task of trying to keep his ex-teammate D.J. Moore in check on Thursday evening.
If Justin Fields plays and Moore puts his extra motivation to good use, it could be another long night at the office.