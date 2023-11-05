Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Justin Houston and Brian Burns
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers increase Brian Burns' leverage
Despite countless rumors about the Carolina Panthers telling off assets before the 2023 trade deadline, those in power held firm. It was a contentious issue, with many fans wanting the team to start recouping draft capital as part of their long-term hope for sustained success.
One player that would have undeniably demanded the most compensation was Brian Burns. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers resisted inquiries from no fewer than five teams for the prolific edge rusher, which further adds to his leverage in pursuit of a bumper new contract.
"For the second straight year, Carolina Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns was in demand before and at the NFL trade deadline, with at least five teams inquiring about dealing for the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, sources told ESPN. The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers -- two teams that wound up acquiring other pass-rushers before the deadline -- both expressed interest in Burns this year, sources told ESPN. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens also reached out to the Panthers about Burns, according to sources. But the Panthers shut down those teams just as quickly as they inquired and had no intention of trading the coveted Burns, according to sources."- Adam Schefter, ESPN
Now that the Panthers have fairly laid their cards on the table regarding Burns, they should pay him accordingly. This situation's already been handled terribly by general manager Scott Fitterer and his crew, so they must do right by one of Carolina's foundational pieces as a matter of extreme urgency.