4 critical factors that will determine successful Carolina Panthers season in 2023
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young must produce
The Carolina Panthers have notably been on a quarterback shuffle since 2018. With Bryce Young at the helm, a future cornerstone has been found.
In training camp, the Panthers' coaches and players rave about the rookie’s play and aura. His production has been very good as well.
Most recently - during the team's lone joint practice against the New York Jets - Young led the Panthers to two field goal drives against a good defense. The signal-caller impressed to the point where future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers claimed Carolina was in very good hands with their star acquisition.
Young just has to go out and lead the offense to success at this point. The scheme has been installed and learned, and now it’s time to execute.
He has a great staff around him, a great mentor in Andy Dalton, and a solid offensive room all around. This includes Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., Hayden Hurst, and an offensive line that improved tremendously in 2022.
If Young can live up to the hype around him, the Panthers will be moving in the right direction.