4 critical failures from the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
It was a disaster from start to finish...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers offensive schematics
Going with an offensive-minded head coach for the first time in franchise history was seen as a welcomed move. This is the current trend around the league. The Carolina Panthers were seemingly getting with the times and paid substantial sums to get the right blend of youth and experience into the building.
Head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown devised the playbook from scratch throughout the offseason. There was some back and forth to mesh the traditional with the progressive. Although there were some fleeting moments of optimism, it was a huge failure.
Reich claimed the vanilla concepts implemented during preseason games were designed to keep everyone guessing when the real action arrived. Fans were expecting a much-improved product as a result, but the bland schematic concepts were evident from Week 1 through to Carolina's season-finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There was very little invention. There was no continuity. The lack of execution was glaring. The situational football aspect was a constant thorn in the Panthers' side. The play-calling struggle between Reich and Brown was a microcosm of the team's failings.
After so much hope, it's a case of back to the drawing board. Reich is already gone. It would be surprising if Brown stuck around. And in all honesty, one would question why he'd want to after a demoralizing year.