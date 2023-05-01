4 critical observations from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
What critical observations emerged from a potentially franchise-altering 2023 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers under their new regime?
After months of burning the midnight oil breaking down meticulous research, the 2023 NFL Draft has finally concluded, and teams can now turn the page to the next chapter of their off-season program.
You can look at the selections that teams made and have a better idea of the puzzle they’re putting together. Whether it’s filling a position of need, or seemingly selecting the best player available, each draft pick holds its own weight and often hints at the mental state of the front office and coaching staff.
Thanks to the copious amount of turnover within the Carolina Panthers coaching staff and roster alike, this draft was instrumental in establishing the path forward for the franchise.
When general manager Scott Fitterer and team owner David Tepper came to the business decision of acquiring the No. 1 overall pick, they delivered a message that the days of dastardly dipping our toes into the NFL 'big kid' pool, were in the rearview. Regardless of the eventual outcome, they were going to be aggressive in changing the culture here.
They began laying the foundation through free agency, acquiring veteran players such as Hayden Hurst, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders, DeShawn Williams, and Adam Theilen, among others. Those additions provided some clarity, in terms of what other areas may hold priority once the draft was underway.
So now that the picks have been made and we’ve heard from the coaches and front office personnel in post-draft pressers, what are the significant takeaways from the Carolina Panthers 2023 draft?