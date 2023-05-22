4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 OTAs Day 1
By Dean Jones
What critical observations emerged from the first official day of Carolina Panthers organized team activities ahead of the upcoming 2023 season?
There was a real sense of excitement as veterans and rookies came together for the official start of Carolina Panthers OTAs on Monday morning. After all the drama and changes that have enveloped the franchise this offseason, everything is starting to feel a lot more like football at last within a much more professional environment.
All eyes were obviously on Bryce Young and how the No. 1 overall selection integrated with more established figures within the locker room. However, there were many other interesting dynamics to watch closely and follow thanks to the widespread local media in attendance.
While the sessions are voluntary at this stage, the need for everyone to get on the same page quickly under Frank Reich and his new coaching regime cannot be understated. Thankfully, this was an opinion shared by most during an outstanding turnout.
With that being said, here are four critical observations from Day 1 of Panthers OTAs.
Two notable absentees for the Carolina Panthers
Although the large majority of players were in attendance - including those unable to participate due to injuries such as Brian Burns and Donte Jackson - there were two notable absentees from the voluntary workout.
Tight end Hayden Hurst wasn't seen during on-field practice. But the fact cornerback C.J. Henderson didn't show isn't exactly the best start for someone with a lot to prove to a new coaching regime in 2023.
The former first-round pick had a personal issue that needed attention, which is fine. Keith Taylor Jr. got plenty of work with the starting defense in Henderson's absence, so it'll be interesting to watch this particular dynamic unfold in the days and weeks ahead.