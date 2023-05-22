4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 OTAs Day 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers gave Bryce Young work
As stated previously, Bryce Young entering with equation among veteran players was always going to be a hot topic for discussion. The Carolina Panthers are going to bring along the No. 1 overall selection at his own pace, which might be extremely quickly considering his renowned work ethic and elite-level processing capabilities.
As Frank Reich previously communicated, Andy Dalton took the first reps, but Young was given more work in the hope it can get him up to speed. Judging by the reports from those in attendance and the head coach's comments via Pro Football Talk, his integration seems to be going incredibly smoothly throughout the opening stages.
"Just complete command, control, poise. You could tell the way he was seeing it, the way he was working through progressions, accuracy in the throw, ball placement of the throw, it was all very good. It’s really good for Bryce to kind of see Andy handle things the way he’s handled things. And, obviously, Bryce has picked it up extremely fast. But it feels like we’ve got a good plan and we’re doing the right thing."- Frank Reich via Pro Football Talk
Young even picked out a playbook error per Dalton, which is a testament to how immersed the signal-caller is in all things football right now. There is a long way to go, but the former Alabama star is doing nothing to suggest he wasn't the right call to make from atop the draft.
There were also no problems throwing across the middle and seeing the field despite concerns to the contrary. But anyone who'd watched Young's college tape could have told you that beforehand.