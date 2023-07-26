4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 1
There was a lot to unpack from the first official day of Carolina Panthers training camp.
Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson looks healthy, better than ever
One of the big questions on the Carolina Panthers defense is the health and play of veteran cornerback Donte Jackson. The sixth-year defensive back tore his Achilles at the midway point of last season, ending his campaign and putting doubt into the minds of fans about his ability or inability to stay healthy.
Entering a crucial year, Jackson has a lot to prove to fans and Frank Reich’s staff. However, starting training camp off the Physically Unable to Perform list and being full-go for practice was big. He will be monitored throughout the next few weeks and it wouldn’t surprise me if he played sparingly during the preseason.
What excited me about Jackson at practice on Wednesday was how healthy he was. Watching him from the other side of the white fence, the former LSU Tiger looked good as new if not quicker, faster, and twitchier than before his injury.
That is a positive sign for the Panthers. Jackson didn’t do much in full-team drills and 7-on-7, so it’s obvious the team is showing caution because he needs to stay available and show more consistent play on the field.
What happens over the next few weeks will be big for No. 26. A full season of health from Jackson, and Carolina should benefit.