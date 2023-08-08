4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
What were some critical observations from the 10th official day of training camp practice for the Carolina Panthers before the 2023 campaign?
There was an added sense of anticipation and endeavor in the air as the Carolina Panthers took to the field for their final practice before the New York Jets visit for joint sessions. Something that didn't distract players and coaches from the immediate task at hand.
The tempo was high and everyone remained focused when it could have been easy to get distracted. This drew praise from Frank Reich after practice and is a testament to the renewed purpose across the franchise installed relatively quickly throughout a memorable spring.
That said, here are four critical observations from the tenth practice at Carolina's training camp as the 2023 campaign draws ever closer.
Carolina Panthers get Damiere Byrd injury blow
One player conspicuous by his absence on Tuesday was Damiere Byrd. The explosive wide receiver missed some time with what head coach Frank Reich described as a significant hamstring injury that could potentially require surgery.
What this means for Byrd's future remains to be seen. The Carolina Panthers were holding a legitimate competition for the starting kick returner job and now the free-agent signing is out of the picture, it improves the hopes of players like Shi Smith within a crowded wide receiver room.
The Panthers could stash Byrd on injured/reserve until he's ready to return. Although activating him would mean someone misses out a little later down the road.
This is the worst part of camps around the league. Dreams are shattered thanks in no small part to bad luck on the injury front, but Byrd has some decent production to call upon in a game-day setting that should help in terms of roster status.