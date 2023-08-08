4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. shines again
It was a slow start to training camp for Terrace Marshall Jr. But the wide receiver has been nothing short of dominant after the initial bedding-in period and continues to catch the eye with some impressive playmaking qualities.
The Carolina Panthers need someone to step up and compensate for the loss of D.J. Moore. So it's probably pleasing for Frank Reich and Thomas Brown to see both Marshall and D.J. Chark thriving throughout camp.
This is something we've seen from the former second-round selection at this stage of the process before. The difference for Marshall this time around is that he doesn't have an incompetent coaching regime putting itself above the team's interests.
Marshall made several noteworthy catches during Tuesday's session. It's gotten to the point where fans are almost taking it for granted after an anonymous opening to practices, which only raises the level of optimism about what the one-time LSU star might be able to accomplish heading into Year 3 of his professional career.
The positive vibes enveloping Marshall currently cannot be dismissed. With Chark and Adam Thielen also making their presence felt coupled with Jonathan Mingo's rookie potential, the Panthers could have a potent wideout foursome by the 2023 season's end.