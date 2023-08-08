4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
Good day for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Given that Bryce Young is about to test his mettle against a four-time NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers during joint practices with the New York Jets, it was vital that the rookie quarterback put together a decent session in the lead-up to what will be a must-watch event. As has been the case throughout his time with the Carolina Panthers so far, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft came up with the goods.
Young was clinical, went through his reads efficiently, and protected the football. There were times when pressure arrived and he couldn't get the ball where it needed to go, but the signal-caller can walk away from this particular session with his head held high.
The former Alabama star connected well with Terrace Marshall Jr. throughout practice. Young's chemistry with tight end Hayden Hurst over short to intermediate routes is coming on a great deal and it's clear going up against a talented defense is bringing on his game quicker than anticipated.
Tommy Tremble and Jonathan Mingo are others generating nice cohesion with Young. And we all know how reliable Adam Thielen is thanks to his slick route-running and outstanding ball skills.
There are some significant challenges awaiting Young in the next two days. The Jets boast arguably the league's best young defense led by two All-Pros in Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner - which is the sort of elite competition that the Heisman Trophy winner is sure to relish.
Buckle up.