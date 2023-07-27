4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 2
It was another interesting day of practice in the Spartanburg heat.
By Dean Jones
Rougher day for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Things have been pretty flawless for Bryce Young from the moment he joined the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback's poise, precision, and composure played a leading role in the smoothest transition imaginable, but Thursday's practice represented the roughest day yet for the No. 1 overall selection.
Young's session wasn't a total dud. He made some nice connections to the likes of D.J. Chark and Jonathan Mingo, even if this was overshadowed somewhat by a pick-six at the hands of cornerback C.J. Henderson.
The former Alabama star followed this up by fumbling the snap. There were also some timing issues for Young with his pass-catchers, but it's all part of the learning experience and might be a good thing in the long run.
One of the biggest unknowns where Young is concerned - especially as it pertains to the NFL level - is how the signal-caller responds to adversity. It'll also be fascinating to see how teammates rally around the quarterback during Saturday’s session.
There are no alarm bells ringing. Frank Reich revealed that the interception was down to miscommunication on a stick route, which is going to happen at this time of year when players are still getting a feel for each other.
Young is under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting him with the biggest expectations imaginable. How he performs on Day 3 will tell us plenty about his character and resolve.