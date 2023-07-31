4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers asking more of Jonathan Mingo
It's been a slow burn as expected from Jonathan Mingo throughout training camp. The Carolina Panthers gave the wideout some extra leeway over the opening sessions to ensure he's bedded in sufficiently, which alleviated any unnecessary pressure ahead of an important rookie campaign for the second-round pick.
Mingo has a good opening to gain prominent targets right away after the Panthers included D.J. Moore in the package that secured the No. 1 overall selection and Bryce Young. The introduction of pads saw Carolina's staff ramp things up for the Ole Miss product according to those in attendance, which saw the receiver get plenty of work with the first and second-string units during Monday's session.
Not only did this sharpen up Mingo's route running, but John Ellis from 99.7 The Fox also highlighted the impressive work being undertaken in the blocking aspect which was perhaps more impressive. This selfless attitude might go unnoticed by the untrained eye, but it's something that will no doubt delight Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
This is all from Mingo's perspective. He's got the size and physicality to help in whatever way the staff chooses during his initial transition, which would be a breath of fresh air for an offense that has a completely different feel to it with rookie signal-caller Young leading the charge.