4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 5
Things continued to get physical at practice Day 5 of Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
What were some critical observations to take from the fifth official day of training camp practice for the Carolina Panthers in 2023?
Carolina Panthers CB Keith Taylor Jr. impresses
After a disappointing 2022 season and questions surrounding his long-term future with the franchise, Keith Taylor Jr. seems to be responding well to his critics. The cornerback took advantage of prominent starting reps for the second straight day and shone, picking up an impressive interception off Bryce Young and looking particularly assured in coverage according to those in attendance.
This is exactly the response that those in power within the Carolina Panthers were looking for. They did very little to bolster their cornerback room during the offseason and the likes of Taylor and C.J. Henderson have repaid this faith so far at camp.
Far sterner tests await Taylor with joint practices against the New York Jets and preseason games on the horizon. But the former fifth-round pick's length and athleticism seem to be better suited for Ejiro Evero's scheme than the one deployed by the previous regime looking at his recent confidence surge.
It's amazing what a bit of belief and prolific coaching does for a player.