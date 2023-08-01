4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 5
Things continued to get physical at practice Day 5 of Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers best developing clash of camp
There is a real heavyweight clash developing at training camp that is catching the eye of everyone from coaches, to players, and fans. Something that could propel both individuals to even greater heights next season.
The battle between stud edge rusher Brian Burns and premier left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the definition of iron sharpens iron. The pair have been getting more physical this week with the pads on, which threatened to spill over at one point on Tuesday according to Mike Kaye from the Charlotte Observer.
This seemed to rattle Ekwonu more than Burns considering he got flagged for a false start on the very next play. But it's all part of the learning experience for the second-year-pro as he looks to take another major leap forward in 2023.
Ekwonu clashing with and holding his own against Burns is going to serve him in tremendous stead. Having to be at their respective pinnacles on almost every down is going to make both of them better - perhaps even leading to Pro Bowl honors for the duo if everything goes according to plan.
This is something to watch with keen interest as camp progresses. Both players will have the upper hand at various points, but the most crucial element to this equation is that each integral part of Carolina's plans stays injury free and develops the confidence needed to hit the ground running when competitive action begins.