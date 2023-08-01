4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 5
Things continued to get physical at practice Day 5 of Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers TEs beginning to emerge
After a quiet start to training camp for the tight end position, the group is gradually starting to emerge. Tuesday's session represented another profitable day with multiple highlights from different individuals as they look to become valued assets once again.
All signs point to the tight-end influence in the passing game increasing exponentially under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown. Whether it can reach the levels attained by Greg Olsen during his prolific stint with the organization remains to be seen, but the bar isn't exactly high based on the last three years.
Hayden Hurst's ongoing chemistry development with Bryce Young looks like it could make a big-time difference. Stephen Sullivan continues to put his physical tools to good use and Ian Thomas responded well to some recent criticism with a much-improved display for good measure.
Just how many tight ends the Carolina Panthers take through onto their 53-man roster is debatable. But if the group continues its encouraging recent growth, then expect Hurst and others to feature prominently in a passing attack that is crying out for consistent weapons for Young to utilize.
Again, we'll find out more about what this position might be capable of when the New York Jets come to town. For now, one cannot be anything other than impressed with how things are currently unfolding.