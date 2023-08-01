4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 5
Things continued to get physical at practice Day 5 of Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's red-zone efficiency
Bryce Young threw his fourth interception in as many sessions when Keith Taylor Jr. brilliantly got in front of a pass intended for Ian Thomas. However, the signal-caller responded well once again en route to another clinical practice overall.
Young is doing nothing to suggest he isn't ready for the significant responsibility of becoming a franchise quarterback right out of the gate. He's been dicing up the Carolina Panthers defense on occasion and is recognizing pressure well, which was matched an extremely productive day of red-zone distribution from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The former Alabama star's elite processing and ability to make the right reads quickly turned opportunities into touchdowns almost at will. Something that head coach Frank Reich was particularly impressed with based on his comments via the team's website.
"You know, when you get down there, it's a really tight window, right? You have to try things out, like we're going to tell him to challenge yourself. See if you can put the ball in that place, in that window against that coverage; we need to find those things out. Now, what are we comfortable with? Did you like the way he ran that route? So I thought Bryce did a great job that today, as did all the quarterbacks, and you know, you throw enough down there, you know, you're going to have some good ones and some bad ones, but I thought it was a good day."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Being efficient and ruthless in red-zone situations separates the good quarterbacks from the great. If Young can take this production through to the regular season, a potential playoff push might not be far behind.