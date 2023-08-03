4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 6 - Fan Fest
It was another marvellous occasion hosted by the Carolina Panthers at Fan Fest.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. shows out
There were murmurings beginning to emerge about Terrace Marshall Jr.'s influence within the Carolina Panthers' offensive scheme in 2023. Not from the coaches, obviously, but fans had every right to be a little concerned given that Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and perhaps even Laviska Shenault Jr. had been outperforming the wideout throughout training camp so far.
This could be a big year for Marshall after he flashed moments of quality over the second half of 2022 once Matt Rhule was fired. Expecting him to immediately become a true No. 1 wide receiver option is pushing things, but there's nothing to suggest from an athletic standpoint that a breakout campaign isn't a more than realistic target.
Whether Marshall heard all these slight concerns across social media is anyone's guess. However, it's evident the LSU product was eager to put on a show in front of almost 40,000 supporters at Fan Fest on Wednesday evening.
Marshall came up with multiple noteworthy highlights throughout the event. His route-running during scrimmage time was crisp and the player's physical dominance overwhelmed almost everyone during one-on-ones for good measure.
If Panthers fans wanted to see a response from Marshall, they got it in no uncertain terms. Building on this newfound momentum is the next challenge, but all signs point to the third-year-pro being a prolific presence for rookie quarterback Bryce Young to call upon.