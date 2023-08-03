4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 6 - Fan Fest
It was another marvellous occasion hosted by the Carolina Panthers at Fan Fest.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's efficiency
There is no moment too big for Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is taking everything in his stride and appreciating the moment throughout his first offseason as a professional player, winning over teammates with ruthless efficiency and inspiring a fanbase that had become accustomed to suspect quarterback play since Cam Newton's controversial release in 2020.
That's not the case anymore. Young represents Carolina's great hope for the future under a coaching staff that will maximize the immense gifts at his disposal - a refreshing change of pace from the previous regime's lack of talent development.
Young's adrenaline was probably a little higher than normal getting onto the field at Bank of America Stadium in pads for the first time on Wednesday evening. But as is the case throughout his flourishing football career to date, the signal-caller didn't let the magnitude of the moment alter his mindset or ability to produce the goods.
Aside from a deep end-zone shot that was intercepted on the final play of practice, Young was his clinical self. The Heisman Trophy winner looked poised in the pocket, made the correct reads almost constantly, and got the football out efficiently when pressure arrived.
Bradley Bozeman was also quick to point out Young's confidence and command of the huddle after practice, which is another positive. Sterner tests are coming for the one-time Alabama stud, but he's passed everything with flying colors up to now and one would be hard-pressed to bet against him in any environment at the moment.