4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 9
Just a few practices remain at this year's Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers seeing more from C.J. Henderson
There's a different look to C.J. Henderson this go around. The cornerback is a man looking to silence some significant doubters and has an extra sense of motivation after the Carolina Panthers declined his fifth-year option.
Nobody expected Henderson's additional year to get triggered considering how his career's gone so far. However, the Panthers haven't given up on the player just yet and it's evident working under exceptional coaches has done the world of good up to now.
Henderson is benefitting greatly from Ejiro Evero's knowledge and the presence of DeAngelo Hall - one of the finest cover cornerbacks of his generation who's now embarking on the early stages of his coaching journey. These are two positive role models the former first-round selection hasn't had previously and the growth is there for all to see.
Sunday's practice saw Henderson come away with another confidence-boosting interception from Bryce Young. Of course, we've seen this all before from the one-time Florida stud during recent preparation periods - what he does between the white lines in a competitive setting is going to be far more crucial to his long-term aspirations.
There is still a great deal for Henderson to prove - he knows that better than anyone. But with Evero and Hall steering him in the right direction, it could be the spark the player's craved since entering the league.