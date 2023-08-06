Panthers News: Bryce Young, Austin Corbett, Chuba Hubbard and DeAngelo Hall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
DeAngelo Hall on Carolina Panthers transition
Frank Reich's connections and David Tepper's almost unlimited resources allowed the Carolina Panthers to assemble arguably the league's best coaching staff team. This is a stark contrast to the previous regime and has already emerged as a positive influence throughout a busy preparation period.
Reich has a nice blend of youth and experience within the coaching ranks. There are former and future NFL head coaches from top to bottom, which can hopefully bear fruit in terms of development and results between the white lines.
One new arrival is trying his hand at the coaching side for the first time. DeAngelo Hall is a former All-Pro cornerback who is now passing on his exceptional knowledge to the next generation and the results have been almost instant with the likes of Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson based on their production throughout training camp so far.
When asked about his recent transition, Hall stated via the team's website that the credibility he brings after such an illustrious playing career is something that holds weight and is allowing for relationships to be built quicker.
"I think you come with a little more credibility when you've done it. It's totally different because you can't go out and physically affect the game; you've got to affect it with your work, you got to affect it with the process, your due diligence. Coaching is a partnership between me and that player to try to get the best out of them. And, you know, I want them to make plays more than I think I wanted to make them for myself. I think the passion and the desire to want to put those guys in a position to make plays is probably even bigger than it was for myself."- DeAngelo Hall via Panthers.com
Hall is one of many ex-players currently on Carolina's staff. And the newfound respect across the board is a breath of fresh air.