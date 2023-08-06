4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 9
Just a few practices remain at this year's Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Mixed bag for Carolina Panthers offense
After struggling to get anything going during Saturday's practice, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense had a big point to prove. But that doesn't always guarantee success when push comes to shove.
There was a heavy dose of running plays according to those in attendance. When Young and other signal-callers did get their chance to throw, the timing was off and things looked a little disjointed before picking up late in the day.
Carolina's defense is a disruptive force right now. This was especially evident during the first live tackling of camp, with defensive lineman Derrick Brown wreaking havoc, in particular.
It's all part of the learning experience for an offense that was missing two key contributors in Hayden Hurst and Adam Thielen. Young is taking the rough with the smooth, but finishing on a high note with joint practices against the New York Jets and their imposing young defense is absolutely essential.
The Jets won't be doing Young or Carolina's offense any favors. Sunday's session was a mixed bag on offense - albeit with more situational football attached - which is probably why head coach Frank Reich plans to get some live game reps into his rookie quarterback at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.
There's no need to panic just yet. And this is also a sign great things could be coming on defense under Ejiro Evero next season.