4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 minicamp Day 2
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's excitement
Dwelling on last season's underachievement is not going to do the Carolina Panthers or quarterback Bryce Young any favors moving forward. Everyone in the building turned the page quickly on one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Looking forward and correcting some fatal flaws is the only way this team is going to emerge from laughingstock status and back to respectability.
Young has more pressure on his shoulders than most. He's being tabbed by some as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history. That's extremely harsh when one considers the mitigating circumstances attached to his demise after being selected No. 1 overall in 2023.
The criticism and outlandish statements surrounding Young are providing the signal-caller with all the motivation needed to improve under the expert guidance of Dave Canales. The former Alabama star acknowledged that everyone is coming into the 2024 campaign with a chip on their shoulder based on comments via The Score. He also revealed that nobody is speaking too much about what went on last year.
"We all have a chip on our shoulder. We haven't really spent much time talking about last year. We want to embody it and learn from it and grow from it, but for us - again - you've got new faces, new guys, new coaching staff. Really for us, it's not trying to see if we can be better than last year. It's about been the best version of who we are this year."- Bryce Young via The Score
This is the correct mindset to adopt for all involved. There is a renewed sense of belief across the Panthers. Accepting mediocrity or worse will no longer be tolerated. After wholesale changes across the board, Young stands to benefit greatly from these vast alterations in pursuit of silencing his increasing doubters.
The Panthers focused their attention on surrounding Young with an improved supporting cast throughout the offseason. Canales' reputation for galvanizing signal-callers is also highly respected, so the pieces are in place to bounce back.
Young is highly motivated. That can only mean good things for the Panthers in 2024 and beyond.