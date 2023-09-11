4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Falcons in Week 1
It was an afternoon to forget for the Carolina Panthers in Atlanta.
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers need to pay Brian Burns
I’m quite clearly stating the obvious. But the longer this saga rolls on, the more incompetent this Carolina Panthers’ front office looks.
Before the Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, it was reported that Brian Burns was asking for $27-28 million a year. After this game, you can go ahead and bump that number up to $30 million at a minimum.
Burns set the tone early with 1.5 sacks on the Falcons' first two drives, including a strip sack on Desmond Ridder. The former Florida State stud also ended the game with seven tackles.
The former first-round pick showed once again he is the Panthers' only edge rushing threat. Although Derrick Brown was also extremely disruptive on the defensive line.
The fact this contract debacle has lasted until now is a real knock on this front office which is quickly losing face with the fans. It’s a testament to the professionalism of Burns that he even suited up.
Burns has been a consummate professional throughout the offseason, not holding out throughout camp and padding up despite not having a contract. That loyalty has not been repaid by this front office.
If Scott Fitterer has any common sense, he’ll be waiting on the tarmac with whatever Burns wants ready for him to sign. But one worries the longer this rolls on, games could be missed despite the player's recent claims.