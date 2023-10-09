4 critical observations from the Carolina Panthers' loss at Lions in Week 5
It's going from bad to worse for the Carolina Panthers...
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers are reaching fire-sale territory
For the second year in a row, the Carolina Panthers are potentially reaching fire sale territory. With a trip to the Miami Dolphins meaning they’ll almost certainly head into the bye week at 0-6, could that signify the time to start recouping draft picks?
In my opinion, everyone outside of Bryce Young is on the trade block. The Panthers should recoup assets to surround their signal-caller with talent and build this offense properly.
Fans will be understandably hesitant about this as general manager Scott Fitterer has drafted abysmally since taking up the role. However, what we’ve seen over the last few years is the Panthers not committing to either a full rebuild or being all in, and that’s left them in this predicament.
To give up both your 2024 first-round pick - which is going to be top-five at a minimum - and D.J. Moore to draft a quarterback is nothing short of malpractice. Something that's left Young with little around him to succeed.
The chances are the Chicago Bears will be picking No. 1 overall courtesy of the Panthers. This means if they’re out on quarterback Justin Fields, both Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are on the cards. Or if they stick with Fields, you have wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Brock Bowers - two of the best at their respective positions to come out of college in recent memory.
The Panthers must find a way to recoup a first-round pick in 2024. That may mean trading Brian Burns.
Carolina seems to not be inclined to pay the player what he desires. If that is the case, Fitterer should be working the phones to get the best possible deal.
Frank Reich's post-game comments on Sunday saying Burns “deserved better”. Was that a call to the other 31 teams to send their best offer in?