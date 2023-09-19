4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers home opener didn't go as planned.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers OL looked disjointed
The Carolina Panthers have been hit hard by injuries. As mentioned, the defense has been affected, but the offense has also suffered. One of their guards, Brady Christensen, will be out for the rest of the year, while Austin Corbett is still absent. At the same time, Taylor Moton is fighting through a bicep injury.
During the match, the offensive line had a hard time, allowing four sacks and seven hits on the quarterback. Due to constant pressure, Bryce Young had to be flushed out of the pocket.
Even when the New Orleans Saints only rushed four players and dropped seven back in coverage, the Panthers' protection still found life difficult. Overall, it was a disappointing performance in the trenches for Carolina.
The Panthers didn't rely heavily on their running game. Despite this, they could only gain 100 yards through rushing, with Young contributing 34 of these through scrambling opportunities.
Hopefully, the offensive line can gain some confidence in the coming weeks and continue to improve until Corbett returns. However, I feel like I'm repeating myself by saying this.
The Panthers had a tough Week 2 and didn't achieve the results they were hoping for. However, it's important to remember that a 0-2 start doesn't define the entire season.
Some areas still need improvement, but I suggest not losing faith in the team. There's still a lot of games left to play.