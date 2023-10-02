4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers torrid defeat vs. Vikings in Week 4
This is becoming a concerning trend...
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers secondary deserves immense credit
Coming into this game many were concerned about what the Minnesota Vikings' high-powered passing offense would do to a Carolina Panthers' secondary decimated by injury. Missing two key starters in Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods left the prospect of a Julio Jones-esque performance from Justin Jefferson, but what transpired was almost the complete opposite.
After starting cornerback Donte Jackson made his usual trip to the blue medical tent early, this left the trio of Troy Hill, C.J. Henderson, and D’Shawn Jamison to hold down the fort - they did so immensely. The Vikings ended the game with just 135 passing yards and Jefferson - despite getting in the end-zone twice - was held under 100 receiving yards for the first time this season.
Jamison mostly deserves immense credit. An undrafted free agent rookie standing just 5-foot-9 matching up with the phenom that is Jefferson and holding him under 100 yards is excellent work.
The Panthers didn’t get much right it seems this offseason, but claiming Jamison off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers seems to be a positive move. We even saw a great highlight from the player as he laid a huge block on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.
A quick word on Jackson. Anyone who reads my work or follows me on X/Twitter knows I’m far from his biggest fan. And every week the decision to extend him by general manager Scott Fitterer looks to be a terrible one as the player is never healthy or reliable.
Jackson missed most of the game with a shoulder injury. At this point, it may be worth the Panthers just cutting their losses with the former second-round pick by trying to flip him for a late-round draft pick.
Either way, the time of depending on Jackson is over.