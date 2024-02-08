4 difficult decisions facing Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales in 2024
There is a lot of hard work ahead for new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Unlocking Tommy Tremble's potential
Tommy Tremble has been something of an enigma since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers. While the athletic tight end has flashed moments that suggest he could thrive with additional responsibilities, something has prevented the previous two coaching regimes from handing the player prominent involvement in the passing game.
The Panthers haven't enjoyed much production from the tight-end spot since Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. That's a long time to be without consistency considering the position's importance. This is a problem Dave Canales must solve as a matter of extreme urgency.
Carolina could look to find another explosive pass-catcher in free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Canales might also decide to move forward with what he has. It's a gamble, but unlocking Tremble's promise would be a good place to start in this scenario.
Tremble was an exceptional blocker coming out of Notre Dame. He is a threat to generate yards after the catch. There are some tweaks needed to the player's route running, but Canales' shrewd ability to develop the weapons at his disposal makes this an intriguing option for additional targets in 2024.
Hayden Hurst could be another who benefits greatly from Canales' presence if he doesn't become a salary-cap casualty. That said, Tremble has more upside than anyone in the tight-end room. He's also got some extra motivation to produce the goods in a contract year.