4 players who'll benefit most from Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales
Dave Canales could help these Carolina Panthers players reach new heights in 2024 and beyond.
By Dean Jones
Which current players stand to benefit most from the Carolina Panthers making Dave Canales their new head coach?
Dave Canales has made a good impression during his first few days as Carolina Panthers head coach. Just how much longer he'll be active on social media remains to be seen. But he's already begun to shake things up on the staffing side in pursuit of establishing a more stable chain of command across the franchise.
Canales wasn't a coveted head coaching candidate with just one interview request. The Panthers weren't an intriguing destination thanks in no small part to David Tepper's incompetence. Therefore, those in power opted to bring someone in ahead of time to potentially get themselves ahead of the game.
While Canales has some notable qualities. How he'll manage an entire football operation is a journey into the unknown. Hopes are high he can thrive with the extra responsibilities that come with being a head coach, but anyone expecting miracles right out of the gate should temper expectations.
With that being said, here are four Panthers players who stand to benefit most from Canales' presence moving forward.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers need more productivity from the tight end position. Greg Olsen's glittering spell with the franchise was the last time a genuine difference-maker manned the position. Something that must change if Dave Canales wants to stand any chance of making a go of things.
Tommy Tremble has enough athleticism to suggest he can become more impactful under a progressive play-caller with innovative ideas. The fact Carolina doesn't quite know what it has in the former third-round selection represents another damning indictment of previous regimes. Much will depend on how the player and Canales mesh during the offseason, but the benefits of giving him more targets are evident.
This is also a contract year for Tremble. Having this extra motivation and an offensive play-caller capable of maximizing his skill set could be enough to suggest a breakout campaign is in the offing next time around.