Panthers news: Dave Canales, Brant Tilis, Dan Morgan and Steve Wilks
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales' plans for Carolina Panthers staff
When the Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales to be their new head coach, it didn't take a genius to figure out that the coaching staff was going to look completely different. Some established figures such as James Campen, Chris Tabor, and Thomas Brown have departed the ranks. Others will follow. There's also the small matter of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's status if he doesn't get the Seattle Seahawks gig.
Adam Schefter of ESPN lifted the lid on what he'd been hearing about Canales' staffing plans. The senior insider revealed that he'll likely turn to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seahawks for potential targets. These will be trusted associates he knows well and trusts to get aligned quickly.
"Canales already is scoping out which Buccaneers assistant coaches he can add to the Panthers' staff, and according to sources, some are expected to make the move within the NFC South Division from Tampa Bay to Carolina. Canales also is expected to reach back to his days with the Seahawks to pluck away some former Seattle assistant coaches. Two who are likely to join the Panthers are Pete Carroll's son, Nate Carroll, who works as the Seahawks' senior offensive assistant coach, and former Seahawks assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith, according to sources."- Adam Schefter, ESPN
Canales signed a six-year deal, which indicates this will be a long-term project back to prominence. There's a chance improvements could arrive quickly if the correct foundations are laid. Securing the right staff to fit with an aligned vision would be a good place to start.