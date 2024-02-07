4 dream free agents for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Signing any of these free agents would be a dream come true...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Josh Allen
- Edge Rusher | Jacksonville Jaguars
Working out an extension with Brian Burns is one of many pressing priorities facing Dan Morgan this offseason. The Carolina Panthers didn't reward the player's production or loyalty accordingly. Now, they've backed themselves into a corner with no option other than to place the former first-round selection under the franchise tag.
Regardless of whether Burns stays or not, the Panthers need another capable pass-rusher to take the pressure off. Letting Haason Reddick walk in 2022 was followed by a revolving door of underperforming starters opposite the Florida State product over the last two seasons. But Yetur Gross-Matos did demonstrate some encouraging growth after switching positions under Ejiro Evero.
It might be inconceivable from a financial standpoint, but Josh Allen would be an incredible acquisition if the Jacksonville Jaguars cannot keep him around. His explosiveness and ability to wreak havoc make him one of the hottest free agents set to hit the market. However unlikely that might be.
Until an extension in Jacksonville is confirmed, speculation will rise. Allen burst onto the scene as a rookie before an injury dented his progress. He took time to get back to his old self but broke out in a contract year, gaining 17.5 sacks and earning the second Pro Bowl selection of his fledgling career.
Pairing Burns and Allen would give Carolina one of the league's most devastating edge-rushing tandems. In reality, there are too many position groups in need of investment to allocate what could potentially become around $50 million per season for the duo.