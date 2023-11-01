4 early cut candidates in 2024 after Carolina Panthers trade deadline inactivity
Could these players be sacrificed?
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
- Cap saving - $1.44 million
- Dead money - $381,724
Big expectations once again fell on wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.'s shoulders before the season. A new coaching staff and strong performance levels at training camp raised hope that this could be his breakout year, especially considering the Carolina Panthers included D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, Marshall's once again flattered to deceive. He isn't alone within Carolina's wide receiver room in that regard, but that doesn't make it any less disappointing where the former second-round selection is concerned.
Marshall's been an afterthought in the passing game aside from one decent outing against the Minnesota Vikings. These frustrations boiled over between the player and Carolina, with a trade request granted a fortnight before the deadline.
No willing suitor came forward and Marshall will now be welcomed back with open arms. But his lack of involvement even with Thomas Brown calling plays against the Houston Texans doesn't exactly bode well for his future.
Considering the desperate need for the Panthers to surround quarterback Bryce Young with improved weapons next spring, it'll take a turnaround of epic proportions for Marshall to force his way into the team's long-term plans. The cap savings are minuscule, but it could be a case of the wideout becoming surplus to requirements more than anything else.