4 early roster cuts that could instantly help the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Could the Carolina Panthers pick up one of these early releases in 2023?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Zonovan Knight (RB)
We tipped Zonovan Knight to be a potential cut candidate. The New York Jets signed Dalvin Cook and are getting Breece Hall back from injury, which made the second-year-pro surplus to requirements.
This was a numbers game rather than anything to do with performance levels. So the former North Carolina State star should get plenty of interest looking at his current trajectory.
Knight reformed well when filling info Hall last season. He looked like a dual-threat weapon for a Jets team that was struggling to find any consistency under center, but Aaron Rodgers' arrival raised the stakes for Gang Green's chances of attaining a Super Bowl - that's why Cook came into the fold.
The Carolina Panthers are seemingly happy with their current running back options. Miles Sanders is the lead force with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear in secondary roles, but one could argue that Knight has more upside than either backup based on his performance levels last season.
Whether it's something the Panthers will contemplate remains to be seen. There's also a high chance another team with waiver priority looks at Knight as someone who could assist immediately if he uses this slight setback as a source of motivation.
Putting in a waiver claim wouldn't hurt for a player that's familiar with the area. But this is out of their hands unless general manager Scott Fitterer calls about a trade, which seems unlikely.