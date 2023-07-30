4 early standouts from Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
These players have caught the eye early at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Luke Gray
Who were the early standouts from one of the most anticipated Carolina Panthers’ training camps in recent memory?
After an offseason filled with hope and expectation, the Carolina Panthers finally got together last week in the crippling humidity of Spartanburg on the campus of Wofford College for training camp. Following the painful tenure of the previous head coach, there’s a real sense of optimism that hasn’t been seen since Cam Newton was drafted No. 1 overall back in 2011.
While it’s important to exercise caution while the players are still in shorts after the tepid football we’ve seen in recent seasons, I find it hard to believe even the most pessimistic of Panthers’ fans aren't a little excited about the direction this team is headed.
One look at the banks of grass on either side of the practice field at Wofford indicated the excitement toward this team as fans flocked to South Carolina to get a glimpse of the new-look Panthers. Our own Jared Feinberg was on the ground for Day 1 of camp and gave a fantastic breakdown of what he witnessed.
Now the dust has settled on Week 1 of Panthers’ training camp and following Back Together Saturday, the real work starts on Monday as Frank Reich confirmed the pads would come on, much to his delight.
Without further ado, let’s break down four early standouts from Week 1 of Carolina's training camp.