4 early standouts from Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
These players have caught the eye early at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Luke Gray
Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers S
The Carolina Panthers have quietly built one of the league’s best safety groups this offseason, spearheaded by the free agency acquisition of Vonn Bell. Pairing the new arrival with the returning Xavier Woods enables new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to operate Jeremy Chinn in a role closer to the line of scrimmage - something he excelled at during his rookie season.
Bell - who signed with the Panthers on a three-year, $22.5 million deal - didn’t take long to make his presence felt in Carolina. He was caught on camera chirping with new assistant head coach Duce Staley during OTA’s and those in attendance at Spartanburg noted his big impact on Saturday as he looks to turn himself into one of the leaders on defense.
Bell plays with a certain nastiness which this team has lacked in recent years. Despite being a smaller player, he is thick set and when he hits you you stay hit - just ask former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.
With the Panthers’ health issues at cornerback, building a strong safety room to protect against the deep ball is key. Having Bell and Woods as your starters do just that while also allowing for the more versatile Chinn to make more of an impact,