4 established alphas on the Carolina Panthers roster in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need everyone singing from the same hymn sheet to propel themselves from rock bottom in 2024. Last season's catastrophe is firmly in the rearview mirror. Everyone has turned the page and is ready to establish themselves under a new regime moving with more purpose.
Dave Canales preached the importance of collective thinking and everyone across the franchise working in unison towards one common goal. It'll take time, but this is what the head coach believes can bring better fortunes after a disastrous run of results since David Tepper bought the franchise.
Those lower down the pecking order need to make a lasting contribution. However, veteran figures with proven credentials must come to the fore and become inspirational presences on and off the field in pursuit of progression.
If the Panthers want to raise standards under Canales' expert guidance, Carolina needs these four established alphas to fire on all cylinders in 2024.
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
One shining light emerged from an otherwise porous campaign from the offensive line. Unsurprisingly to anyone who's seen his high-end performance levels since entering the league, it was Taylor Moton.
The former second-round selection was the model of consistency once again. Moton was almost flawless in pass protection and provided a sense of stability others couldn't. This cemented his status as a cornerstone piece and someone the new regime can build around long-term.
Moton is comfortably the highest-paid player on the Carolina Panthers next season. He's counting a whopping $29.74 million against the salary cap in the penultimate year of his deal. Few would argue he isn't worthy of this sum after firmly establishing himself as a supreme on-field alpha and leader within the locker room.
The Panthers need this trend to continue next season. There's even a chance Moton's production can increase after those in power spent big money on right guard Robert Hunt to go alongside the prolific edge protector.