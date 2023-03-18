4 experiments the Carolina Panthers could cut short in 2023
Which experiments could the Carolina Panthers cut short either before or during the 2023 season?
It's been an interesting offseason for the Carolina Panthers so far. One that's come with substantial change from the coaching side with the addition of Frank Reich and a high-caliber supporting cast capable of leading this franchise back to prominence.
Bold moves have been made by those in power. Most notably with the eye-popping move that landed Carolina with the No. 1 overall selection following a bombshell trade that also cost them wide receiver, D.J. Moore.
Players have come and gone during free agency, which is all part of the business. This switches the onus squarely on those already on the roster to raise their respective contributions in pursuit of progression in Year 1 of Reich's head coaching tenure.
With this in mind, here are four experiments the Panthers could cut short either before or during the 2023 campaign.
Experiment No. 1
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers got themselves a potentially productive tight end in free agency with Hayden Hurst. This puts the likes of Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble firmly on notice heading into the 2023 season.
Thomas recently took a pay cut and looks to evolve into a blocking specialist. So unless Tremble can force himself into the team's plans, he'll be sent to the fringes and might not see out his rookie contract.
That might sound harsh. But it's the nature of the business and this coaching staff has no emotional attachment to the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame whatsoever.