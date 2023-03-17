4 extremely early cut candidates for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Which Carolina Panthers players are early-cut candidates unless things improve dramatically from their respective standpoints in 2024?
The Carolina Panthers are currently working their way through a crucial free agency period for the organization in 2023. A more collaborative and traditional approach coupled with the addition of proper football men has led to some smart decisions so far, which will stand Frank Reich in enormously good stead en route to a potential NFC South title challenge next season.
Given the lack of available funds, the Panthers have looked for value from the veteran market after making a bold move for a franchise signal-caller during the 2023 NFL Draft. This was the most important decision above all else and something the front office must knock out of the park with the No. 1 overall selection secured.
Cost-cutting and bargain-hunting could be a thing of the past in 2024. According to Over the Cap, the Panthers have $123.49 million available currently, which will decrease after Brian Burns and others get paid before the time comes.
This could also rise with early releases. On this topic, we picked out four extremely-early cut candidates for Carolina in 2024.
Player No. 1
Keith Taylor Jr. - Carolina Panthers CB
- Cap saving - $1.05 million
Even though it won't save all that much on the cap, if Keith Taylor Jr. doesn't bounce back next season, it could be his last with the Carolina Panthers. The cornerback struggled mightily when given prominent reps in 2022 and if the same happens again, it's hard to envisage a scenario where he'll see out his rookie deal.
Taylor has the size and length to potentially help within Ejiro Evero's system. But after last season, there's just no telling for sure heading into an offseason of immense importance for the player.