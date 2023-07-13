4 extremely early free agents the Carolina Panthers should monitor in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Chidobe Awuzie
Another position group that heads into the campaign with far more questions than answers is the cornerback spot. Jacee Horn looks like a superstar if he can stay healthy for an entire 17-game slate, but the rest come with questions about form or injuries that could become a weak link if Ejiro Evero cannot work his magic.
If the Panthers don't get enough from this group in 2023, then this will be among their biggest priorities with multiple new additions needed. C.J. Henderson and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III are out of contract and Keith Taylor Jr. would be a prime cut candidate with any further regression.
Next year's free-agent class looks solid if not spectacular. There's no way the Dallas Cowboys are going to let someone like Trevon Diggs test the market, but one player that could be available is Chidobe Awuzie - a veteran corner that looked set for an enormous leap forward in 2022 before injury struck.
Awuzie brought his game on considerably last season, giving up just 38.9 percent of targets and a 53.4 passer rating when targeted before he was forced to the sidelines after just eight games. All signs point to the former second-round selection making a full recovery from his torn ACL, which could make him a ton of money providing there are no ill effects from the complication.
The one-time Colorado stud looks like a great scheme fit for Evero's system. So monitoring Awuzie's progress upon his return would be a wise move.